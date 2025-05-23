Coastal districts in the Indian state of Maharashtra are likely to see heavy rainfall on Friday (May 23). There are also chances of cyclonic storm brews in the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department has issued a red alert for multiple areas in the western India till next week. The IMD also issued a clarification on Thursday (May 22) rejecting false claims that a cyclone was developing near the Odisha-Bengal coast.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: UP ATS arrests Varanasi man on charges of spying for Pakistan

“A low-pressure area lies over east-central Arabian Sea off south Konkan-Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during next 36 hours. There is also possibility of its further intensification thereafter,” IMD said.

Also read:MEA confirms Jaishankar-Muttaqi call; reaffirms India-Afghanistan friendship

“Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea during May 22 to 27, over southwest and adjoining parts of west-central Arabian Sea on May 25 and 26,” it added.

Also read:JK grapples with aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack after one month

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava also told ANI that the storm could “intensify and move northwards” in the coming hours.

Also read: India expects Turkey to ‘urge Pakistan to end support for terrorism’, says Celebi matter discussed with Turkish Embassy

Srivastava said that the incoming storm could “cause some more movement in the west coast”.

Also read:'US only expressed concern': Jaishankar again scraps Trump's claim -Here's how India-Pak ceasefire actually happened

“A warning of extremely heavy rain has been issued in Konkan Goa for the next three days. A red alert has been issued here and heavy to very heavy rains may occur in the adjoining areas of Central Maharashtra and West Coast,” he told ANI.