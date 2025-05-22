JK grapples with aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack after one month

Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that took place exactly one month ago on April 22. The attack was carried out by the terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, in once bustling tourist hotspot Pahalgam, now in a state of eerie silence and economic distress.

The attack in Baisaran meadow has deeply affected Pahalgam’s vibrancy. The town, known for its scenic beauty, is now marked by fear and deserted streets. Tourism, a vital contributor to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy (estimated at ₹10,000 crore annually), has seen widespread cancellations, with advance bookings plummeting after 50 tourist sites were closed post-attack.

The Pahalgam market has been mostly shut with the closure of shops selling Pashmina shawls, saffron, and souvenirs and has impacted the economy of the region. There are many shopkeepers and vendors who have relocated to Srinagar and other areas in search of alternative livelihoods as the tourism sector continues to struggle.

The travel associations across India have now started a campaign called "Chalo Kashmir" with Around 2400 travel member companies aiming to restore the tourism industry of Jammu and Kashmir. The travel agents across the country say that their motive is to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

“The ‘Chalo Kashmir’ campaign has been started, and I would like to tell you that on May 27, 28th and 29th, we are conducting a fem tour in which travel partners from across the country are coming to run this campaign. We are not only doing this for business, but with the tourism industry, around 3 lac youngsters are employed, and around 20 lac are indirectly associated with it. It was a very unfortunate incident, and it was the killing of humanity, and everyone had condemned it, and we stand with humanity. Kashmir Chalo will not only promote Kashmir tourism but will also be a 50 per cent discount on the hotels, houseboats and guest houses at the peak season so that people get attracted again. We also request the government to ensure the security, and we are also welcoming the Yatris for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said Tariq Ghani, President, Chamber of Commerce.

The locals in the Valley have been saying that there is an uneasy calm across the Valley since the Pahalgam attack. With no tourists, places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg have started looking like ghost towns.

“It's a great initiative and some of the top associations and travel agents have taken the initiative to run this campaign, Chalo Kashmir. These travel companies have memberships in lacs around the country, and main members are in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. They have always helped the Kashmir tourism to revive. It's a great message from all of them. I hope it helps, and we have seen people from West Bengal and south are showing interest in coming,” said Manzoor Pakhtoon, President Houseboat Association.

India’s response, Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aiming to dismantle networks linked to the attack. The operation involved precision missile strikes and was described as a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy.

A ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10, but India maintains economic sanctions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, impacting Pakistan’s agriculture. Security agencies have released posters offering a ₹20 lakh reward for information on three Pakistani terrorists believed to be behind the attack, with the search for perpetrators ongoing.

BJP organised Tiranga Shikara Rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar to honour the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and also pay tribute to the tourists and locals killed in the Pahalgam Attack. BJP leaders carried the National Flags in a massive Shikara rally on the world-famous Dal Lake. The BJP Leaders called Operation Sindoor a major success and said that our armed forces destroyed terrorist camps and showed Pakistan that attacking India is not what they thought in the old days.

"We have consolidated the citizens of India in these rallies. When we saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack was done, we saw how our armed forces retaliated with a precise attack on the terror camps across the border. We are standing tall with our armed forces, and we are showing our support and faith and trust in them. We are taking thousands of rallies across India," Sheikh Salman, District President Srinagar, BJP.

Despite these challenges, some tourists are still making their way to Pahalgam and other areas across the Kashmir Valley.