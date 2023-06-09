Cyclone 'Biparjoy' updates: Very rough sea conditions to prevail as cyclone intensifies further, says IMD

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ currently lying over the east-central Arabian Sea will further intensify during the next 36 hours and move north-northwestwards, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. On Thursday night, the storm moved nearly northwards over the same region.

"Very severe cyclonic storm #Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 23.30 hrs IST of June 8 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," the IMD said in a tweet. Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/dx6b3VAEN6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023 × Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ lay centred about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 870 km south-southwest f Porbandar and 1150 km of Karachi at 11:30 pm. The wind speed has now reached 40-50 km per hour and is likely to reach up to 60 km per hour along and off the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

IMD also alerted about very rough sea conditions for the next five days over the adjoining areas of the south Arabian Sea. Fishermen in Gujarat’s coastal Porbandar district have been asked to return to the coast from deep sea areas and ports instructed to hoist Distant Warning signal (DW II), as per the officials.

Watch | India: Monsoon arrives after a week-long delay × In accordance with international procedure, ports are advised to hoist “signals” whenever adverse weather is expected over them in oceanic areas. The step seeks to alert vessels and ensure the safety of maritime activities.

Pakistan’s weather forecasting agency said that none of the country’s coastal areas is under any threat as of now. It said the sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 25-29 feet. Sea conditions over the next few days June 9: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the west-central Arabian Sea. Very rough to rough sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of the south Arabian Sea and along the Karnataka-Goa- Maharashtra coasts.

June 10: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over adjoining areas of the north Arabian Sea and rough along and off Goa- Maharashtra coasts.

June 11 and June 12: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over the central and adjoining north Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

June 13: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over the north and adjoining central Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE