Cyclone Asani: Indian Air Force airlifts NDRF team to Andaman, Nicobar islands

In order to aid rescue and relief operations that may be required after the impact of Cyclone Asani, the Indian Air Force is airlifting National Disaster Response Force team to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A 126-member team of NDRF along with disaster relief material and equipment is headed for Port Blair on an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. The aircraft carrying the team lifted off from the Indian Naval base at INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu, on Friday morning.

According to the NDRF, the team is equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment and advanced communication equipment.

For any further assistance, additional teams have also been kept on alert at Arakkonam, where INS Rajali is situated.

NDRF's round-the-clock control room is closely monitoring the developing situation and is in liaison with the NDRF headquarters and the respective administration for rendering immediate assistance.

The first cyclone of 2022, which has been dubbed as 'Asani', is brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar islands from Friday, the Indian Meteorological department said. As per forecast, it seems that it will not have much impact on the east coast.