Crime GPT: Uttar Pradesh Police to utilise AI-enabled tool in criminal investigations

India’s Uttar Pradesh Police is all set to utilise the latest technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in investigating criminal activities. The state police force is in talks with Staqu Technologies, an AI implementation enabler based in India to unveil its latest innovation called Crime GPT.

The announcement of a one-of-its-kind tool was made on Friday (Mar 15), which will be launched in partnership with the UP government and Special Task Force. The Crime GPT boasts of helping with crime investigations by providing rapid insights into data such as CCTV footage, images, and audio related to criminal activities.

Crime GPT: A unique application of AI tech in crime investigation

Crime GPT is a newly launched venture of Staqu’s Trinetra application, which is known for its accurate face recognition and audio analysis in tracking and monitoring criminals.

The Crime GPT can now enable law enforcement agencies to gain access to an enhanced suite of features, including facial recognition, speaker identification, voice analysis and criminal gang profiling.

The co-founder and CEO of Staqu Technologies Atul Rai, said that Crime GPT helps in tapping into a digitised criminal database that will streamline the targeted searchers, “allowing law enforcement to retrieve precise information efficiently whether through written queries or voice commands.”

The tool goes beyond typical search functionalities. For example, officers can request information on an individual's criminal record within a specified timeframe, and Crime GPT promptly retrieves the pertinent data from its extensive database.

Through its partnership with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Staqu has achieved significant outcomes, including the creation of a digitised archive comprising more than 900,000 criminal records.

Prashant Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh, emphasised the transformative influence of Crime GPT on law enforcement operations. He remarked, "Crime GPT's ability to expedite information retrieval will greatly aid ongoing criminal investigations, streamlining procedural formalities and accelerating case resolutions."