Crime against women in Indian cities decreased by 21% in 2020: NCRB

Crime against women in Indian cities declined by nearly 21 per cent in the pandemic year of 2020, when compared with 2019.

A report by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) stated that nearly 35,331 cases of violence against women were registered in 2021. In 2019, however, 44,783 cases of women assault were registered by the authorities.

The report also stated that majority of the cases (30.2 per cent) were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or his Relatives', 19.7 per cent of cases were 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty'. In addition to it, 19 per cent cases were of 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' and 7.2 per cent were cases of rape.

National capital Delhi saw a significant decline of 24.18 per cent cases last year, in comparison to 2019. In 2020, 9,782 cases were reported whereas 2019 saw 12,902 registered cases of violence against women.

Similarly, Mumbai recorded a decline from 6,519 cases in 2019 to 4,583 cases in 2020. Bengaluru cases declined from 3,486 to 2,730 and Hyderabad’s cases decreased a tad from 2,755 in 2019 to 2,390 in 2020.

While major metro cities recorded a decline, Kolkata and Lucknow saw an increase of 35 and 8 per cent respectively in 2020. Cases in Kolkata increased from 1,474 to 2,001 last year and Lucknow cases reached 2.636 instead of 2,425 from 2019.

While the decrease in cases has come as a piece of good news, many also believe that it may be simply a result of repetitive and extended lockdowns imposed in India due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.