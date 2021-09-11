Prince Andrew served with legal papers over accusations of sexual assault

British Royal Family’s Duke of York, Prince Andrew, has been served with a lawsuit by an American woman who has accused him of sexually assault.

A victim of the sexual assault by Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, had filed a legal case against Andrew on August 27, and the papers have been successfully served to his security guards of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, a corporate investigator claimed.

Cesar Sepulveda, who identifies himself as corporate investigator/process server has said he handed over a copy of Giuffre’s legal complaint filed against Andrew with the security guard. He also added that while the police officers told him that they could not accept the documents on Duke’s behalf, they would pass it on to the Prince’s legal team.

He was also denied a face-to-face meeting with the Prince, due to which he had to hand over the legal complaint to the security guards.

In her complaint, Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually harassing her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and a few other select places when she was 17 years old (in 2001).

She "was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth and authority," her complaint alleges.

Prince Andrew has denied all allegations in the past but has chosen to stay silent this time. The Buckingham Palace, too, has rubbished all these accusations and has claimed the allegations are "false and without foundation".

However, Giuffre is demanding justice for the inhumane treatment she had received from the Prince. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me" she said. "The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Since the accusations came to light recently, Prince Andrew’s ratings have taken a massive hit and his reputation has been "highly tarnished," as per local experts.