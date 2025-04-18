RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will search for the maiden win of the season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as they take on Punjab Kings in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having faced back-to-back defeats at home, RCB will eye a vital two points in their race for the Playoffs while Punjab will eye back-to-back wins. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the RCB vs PBKS contest.

Advertisment

RCB vs PBKS Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, RCB have won four matches and all those wins have come away from home while the team has lost both their home matches. A win for RCB will put them in command for a place in the Playoffs while a defeat will see them in a fight in the mid-table. So it will be an interesting contest at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, rabhsimran Singh



Batters: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer



All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Marco Jansen



Advertisment

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's meeting between RCB and PBKS will be the 34th between the franchises with the latter leading the way with 17 wins. RCB on the other hand have won 16 matches with no contest ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has scored 250 runs in five matches at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 208 so far in this edition. He will be a good captaincy pick.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

3. Priyansh Arya

Having scored a hundred in 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Priyansh Arya will be a good value to have in the team. He should be a good option considering his form for Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

RCB vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips

Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh are the two safest options to have on the team as they both are in good form. They played match-winning innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last week.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Team Analysis

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third in the points table with four wins and two losses in six matches. They beat Rajasthan Royals in the previous match by 8 wickets. Both their losses so far this season have come at home and that is something that RCB would want to rectify going forward.

PBKS: Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in the previous match. They defended a target of 111 runs which is the lowest total defended in the history of IPL and will be high on confidence. They are placed fourth in the table with four wins and two losses in six matches. This should be a closely fought game.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh



Batters: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli



All-Rounders: Marco Jansen



Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma



Match Prediction: Who Will Win RCB vs PBKS?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found it tough to win on home turf this season, but we expect them to come good and break that streak. In a tough we expect RCB to beat PBKS at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.