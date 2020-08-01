Crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard in Andhra Pradesh leaves 11 dead

At least 11 people lost their lives at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited premises in Visakhapatnam on Saturday when a huge rail-mounted crane collapsed during a trial run, reports said quoting a top district official.

Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

It is said it is the first such mishap at Hindustan Shipyard.

The mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner RK Meena told.

Three of the bodies were recovered and identified, police said. The rescue operations were on. TV visuals showed the giant 75-tonne crane falling on the ground with a loud thud.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the incident.