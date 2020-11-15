Covid cases, fatalities surge in Delhi: Amit Shah calls an urgent meeting, Arvind Kejriwal may attend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an urgent meeting amid rising in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Shah will hold the meeting at 5 PM to review the spike in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain are expected to attend a meeting with Shah in the evening.



The home minister will take stock of the situation arising due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and how to deal with it, a home ministry official said.



Meanwhile, India reported 41,100 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 88,14,579, government data released on Sunday morning shows.

The death toll has mounted to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Total active Covid-19 cases stand at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries stood at 82,05,728 as almost 42,156 patients fought off the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14 November. Of these, 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday, the ICMR said.



