COVID-19: Students await Indian government's decision on CBSE class 12 board exams

Amid the deadly pandemic in India with the second wave of COVID-19 continuing in several parts of the country, the Indian government will be deciding on whether or not to conduct the CBSE class 12th examinations across the country by June 1.

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh had chaired a key meeting with the education ministers of all states on Sunday. During the discussion, the option of holding exams in 19 major subjects was discussed.

The possibility to conduct a 90-minute exam for major subjects in schools was also reviewed, according to reports.

While several states agreed in principle to hold exams, few including the national capital Delhi have opposed the Centre's decision to conduct the exams.

However, states like Karnataka have argued that the exams are "crucial and an alternative assessment will not be able to do justice to the students."

Before the final announcement, the states have been asked to provide their views by May 25.

Last year, over 1.2 million students appeared for class 12 CBSE board exams. It is one of the largest examinations held in the country which forms the basis for university admissions across several disciplines.

The Indian government’s decision to conduct the board exams comes at a time when the third wave of coronavirus is predicted to impact children as students and parents fear for safety.

While many have argued that exams are crucial and an alternative assessment will not be able to do justice, others believe that the well being of students and teachers should be a priority in the current situation.