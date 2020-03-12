COVID-19: Nine confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh, says state government

The state government on Thursday released a bulletin in which it said that there have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 affected patients in the state.

"There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state while the results of 77 samples are awaited. 12 lakh persons have been scanned for coronavirus infection on the international border adjoining the state. 15,000 people have been checked at the airport," the government stated in the bulletin.

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The virus, which originated in China, has infected over 1,10,000 people worldwide spreading to over 90 countries.