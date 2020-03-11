Coronavirus crisis: MEA appoints nodal person to coordinate efforts 

The Ministry of External Affairs has appointed a nodal person to coordinate the measures in the backdrop of coronavirus crisis.

The person is an additional Secretary official and will play a role in streamlining global efforts of the ministry in addressing the challenge from coronavirus epidemic.

India has so far led 5 evacuation missions to get back Indian and foreign nationals from Corona impacted regions of the worlds like China, Japan and Iran.

948 people have been evacuated by India so far of which 900 are Indians and 48 belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

The three evacuation mission was to Wuhan on February 1st, 2nd & 26th, while the 4th evacuation was to Japan to evacuate stranded Indians on the cruise ship Diamond princesses. In the last mission to Iran, 58 Indians were brought back to the country.

India will be sending its medical team to Italy now to screen and facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from the southern European country.