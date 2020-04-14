COVID-19: Mumbai reports 204 cases, 11 deaths in one day

The Maharashtra government reported 204 cases of coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 1,753 in the city.

Mumbai reported 11 deaths due to the virus on Tuesday.

Eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kerala; four from Kannur, three from Kozhikode and one from Kasaragod, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

Eight more coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 184. Thirteen people have died due the virus in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday that 1,173 samples tested positive for the virus on Monday.

"Out of the 31 samples, twenty-one belong to a single source contact, one is an inter-state travel and nine are other contacts. Everybody has been traced to a particular contact," Tamil Nadu health secretary said.

Meanwhile, The Indian Army said a doctor who was involved in fighting the coronavirus tested positive for the virus.

