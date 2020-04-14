COVID-19: Karnataka declares 38 hotspots in Bengaluru; containment zones increased in Delhi

The Karnataka government on Tuesday declared 38 hot spots in Bengaluru as Delhi increased the number of containment zones to 55 after seven more areas were included in the COVID-19 list.

The new zones in Delhi include: street close to shop No J-4/49 (Khirki Extension), C-2 Block-Janakpuri-Kothi number-119, the entire street starting from House no. G-54 to F-107 and the street starting from house no. CN 854 to house no.137 in Chhuriya in Tughlakabad village.

The zones also include Nawab Ganj area, Bara Hindu Rao area, house no 62, street no.4, B- block, Shastri Park and Pandit area and Jain area, from Epic Centre 715 in Chirag Delhi.

Meanwhile, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said today that curfew will remain imposed in Danilimda, Jamalpur and Dariyapur from 6 am on Wednesday until April 21 at 6am.

"From 1pm to 4pm daily curfew will be lifted but only women of these areas will be given this freedom," the chief minister added.

"Ahmedabad has more than 350 coronavirus cases. It means that more than 50 per cent cases in Gujarat are from Ahmedabad and to be particular the cases are from the walled city and Danilimda area," CM Rupani added.