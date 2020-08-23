Covid-19: India’s case fatality rate one of the lowest globally at 1.86%

The case fatality rate of Indian coronavirus has been reduced to 1.86 per cent — one of the lowest globally, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The constantly rising number of recoveries has ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, which is the “actual caseload” of the country, currently comprises only 23.24 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry said the average daily number of recoveries is on a "constant upward move" from 15,018 between July 1 and 7 to 60,557 between August 13 and 19.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21, 58,946 on Friday pushing the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29, 05,823, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

