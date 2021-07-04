COVID-19: India's active cases decline by more than 10,000; positivity rate at 2.34%

India saw a single-day rise of 43,071 COVID-19 infections, which took the tally of cases to 30,545,433, while active cases have declined to 485,350, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 402,005 with 955 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases have further declined to 485,350 and comprise 1.59 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.09 per cent, the ministry said. It said active cases have declined by 10,183 in a span of 24 hours.

The data stated that 18,38,490 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 418,254,953. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 27 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.44 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 52 consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 29,658,078, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached nearly 351,200,000 under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2,000,000 mark on August 7, 3,000,000 lakh on August 23, 4,000,000 lakh on September 5 and 5,000,000 lakh on September 16. It went past 6,000,000 lakh on September 28, 7,000,000 lakh on October 11, crossed 8,000,000 lakh on October 29, 9,000,000 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 10,000,000 mark on December 19. India crossed 20,000,000 cases on May 4 and 30,000,000 on June 23.