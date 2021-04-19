Covid-19: India reports record 2,73,810 cases, highest ever deaths in a day

India registered 2,73,810 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 1,619 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in terms of cases and deaths since the pandemic began, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The fresh addition took the total tally to 1,50,61,919 while the death toll soared to 1,78,769.

The active number of cases in the country stands at 19,29,329.

In the last 24 hours, 1,44,178 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,29,53,821.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 13,56,133 samples were tested on Monday. And, as many as 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested across the country till April 18.

(With inputs from agencies)