Covid-19 deaths in Delhi due to stubble burning says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The national capital has reported a death rate of 1.58 per cent among Covid-19 patients as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 per cent.

The Government of Delhi on Monday attributed the high COVID-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and expected a downtrend in it in the next two-three weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the pollution due to stubble-burning created a big problem in Delhi. It caused problems in breathing and those who had COVID-19 inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness, he said.

Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512. The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Monday. This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark in Delhi. Authorities reported 121 deaths on Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 91,39,865 on Monday morning as it reported 44,059 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 511 to 1,33,738. As many as 85,62,641 people have recovered so far.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.85 crore people and killed 13,86,596, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.74 crore people have recovered from the infection.

(With inputs from agencies)