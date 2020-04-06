COVID-19 death toll reaches 109 in India, infections top 4000 as Govt draws aggressive containment plan

The number of coronavirus cases in India saw a dramatic increase as death toll so far crossed the 100-mark, registering 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone.

The country has reported 693 fresh cases, which is also the highest single-day jump so far, taking the total number of infections above 4000.

Total cases: 4067

Active: 3666

Deaths: 109

Discharged: 291

The global COVID-19 death toll is inching towards 70,000. Close to 13,00,000 positive cases have wreaked havoc on the health care systems across the world with no clear breakthrough yet on the treatment of the deadly disease.