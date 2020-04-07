COVID-19 crisis: India partially lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine; MEA & pharma department to take the final call

Indian authorities have partially lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, which is being called as a gamechanger drug against COVID by US president.

Sources said, "Depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements, existing orders will be cleared"

The Department of pharma and MEA will decide on allocations depending on the humanitarian situation and COVID related situation in any foreign country.

On Monday sources told India that, "On basis of domestic supply and taking in consideration importance of diplomatic relations a call will be taken. Its a function of demand and supply. If a scope is present.. but country requirement first"

In an order issued on April 4, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade had announced the total prohibition of the export of hydroxychloroquine & formulations made of hydroxychloroquine "without exception".India has got requests from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug to fight COVID-19.

Several world leaders have personally raised the request with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent conversation they had with him.

From the US to Latin America to Europe, the request has come from several places. Meanwhile, US President said that he may retaliate if India doesn't send HCQ.

He Said, "I know that he(PM Modi) stopped it for other countries...I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him. I said, we appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be ok. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why would not be there?"

India has also got requests from Gulf countries regarding it.

Late yesterday night, Govt amended Export Policy of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations made from these APIs by removing them from restricted to free category.