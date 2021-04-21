Covaxin has an efficacy of 78% against severe Covid-19 cases: Bharat BioTech

Bharat BioTech on Wednesday claimed that its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has an efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate and severe cases of Covid-19, according to the Phase 3 interim analysis results.

It highlighted that the second interim data of the Phase 3 study showed that the hospitalisation rate due to novel coronavirus reduced by 100 per cent after taking the Covaxin shot.

Watch |

The recent spike in Covid-19 infections led to 127 symptomatic cases being recorded after taking the vaccine's shot, leading to an efficacy of 78 per cent against mid, moderate and severe cases, the pharma company said in a statement.

It added that the vaccine has an efficacy of 70 per cent in asymptomatic infection.

Also read | Covaxin is effective against multiple variants of coronavirus: Indian medical body

"Efficacy against SARS-Cov-2 has been established. Covaxin has demonstrated an excellent safety record in human clinical trials and in usage under emergency use. Covaxin is now a global innovator vaccine derived from R&D in India," Bharat BioTech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ella also said that the protocols for manufacturing, testing and release of inactivated vaccines meet the requirements of WHO, Indian, and other regulatory authorities.

"These protocols have delivered consistent results over a 15-year period with more than 300 million doses supplied globally, with excellent safety and performance record," the MD said.

The pharma company said final analysis results will be available in June and the final report will then be sent to a peer-reviewed publication.

Covaxin has been jointly prepared by Bharat BioTech and ICMR.

Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR and Secretary of Department of Health Research said that Covaxin "works well against" most variants of coronavirus.



