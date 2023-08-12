'Country has seen this': Modi accuses Opposition of betraying people of Manipur
Modi accused Opposition of betraying the people of the state of Manipur while virtually addressing a group of BJP workers.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance slammed country's opposition for their supposed walkout from Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament when Modi was defending his government's record while facing opposition's no-confidence motion.
"The people of the opposition ran away from the house, the whole country has seen this," Modi said while virtually addressing West Bengal state's BJP workers on Saturday, August 12.
"But it is sad that these people betrayed the people of Manipur so much," he added.
