/Counter-drone systems, guns and decoys: Centre clears Rs 2.12 trillion defence proposals

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 2.12 trillion (Rs 2.12 lakh crore) for the Army, Navy and Air Force, with around 82 per cent of the procurements set to come from Indian industry.

The DAC gave the approvals in the form of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), which is an in-principle administrative approval for the proposed acquisitions.

The proposed purchases include a range of military requirements like artillery systems, high-mobility vehicles, helicopters, air defence equipment, counter-drone systems, surveillance platforms, long-range drones, naval missile defence systems, and weather radars.

Purchases to strengthen operational capabilities of armed forces

The purchases will strengthen the operational capabilities of the three services.

For the Indian Army, the DAC has approved the procurement of high mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun system, gun shot response system, light multi role helicopters, very short-range air defence systems, counter-drone systems, surveillance UAVs, an integrated surveillance and strike system and a long-range kamikaze drone system.

The Very Short-Range Air Defence System will play a role in countering the emerging aerial threats, including small-sized, new-generation targets.

These acquisitions will strengthen mobility, firepower, battlefield surveillance and protection against aerial threats.

For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of an Active Offboard Decoy System to improve defence against modern anti-ship missiles, along with other indigenously designed and constructed naval platforms to enhance combat capabilities.

The Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) will strengthen the Navy’s anti-missile defence capabilities by helping counter modern anti-ship missiles deployed by adversaries.

Approvals place significant emphasis on domestic defence manufacturing

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved the procurement of helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar Systems. Special utility helicopters will support air transport, while the radars will provide localised weather surveillance in forward areas. Light Multi Role Helicopters will serve both the Army and the Air Force.

The DAC’s approvals place significant emphasis on domestic defence manufacturing, with approximately 82 per cent of the proposed procurements expected to be sourced from Indian industry.