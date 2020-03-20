Coronavirus outbreak: Number of total confirmed cases rise to 195

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 195 including 32 foreigners, health ministry data showed on Thursday. While, the death toll stands at four with each death reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised social distancing -- the act of physically distancing oneself from others -- as the only way to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In his 30-minute-long televised address to the nation, PM Modi pleaded to the countrymen to exercise "restraint" while interacting with others and resolve to fight COVID-19.

PM Modi also propounded the enforcement of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm -- under which nobody, apart from people involved in duties of emergency and national importance, shall come out of their respective houses.

Globally, the death toll from the virus has risen to over 9,800 with more than 232,650 cases in 158 countries and territories.

