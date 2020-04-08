Coronavirus Outbreak: Death toll in India rises to 149, confirmed cases at 5,194

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 5,194, which includes 4,643 active cases and 401 cured/discharged people. The toll is now at 149.

Over the last 24 hours, 773 new cases and 10 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches.

"They are making 375 isolation beds daily and this is going on across 133 locations across the country," the health ministry official said.

Meanwhile, the home ministry said that the status of essential goods and services is largely satisfactory with Amit Shah reviewing the situation.

The government is ensuring an adequate supply of medical equipment, it said.

The Home Ministry has given direction to take appropriate measures and ensure hoarding and black marketing is not done.