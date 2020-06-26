Coronavirus: Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with education department officials on how to reopen schools and discuss the future course of action.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest daily spike of 17,926 new coronavirus cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in India stand at 4, 90,401 including 1, 89,463 active cases, 2, 85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The national capital Delhi is being compared to New York now as the state has crossed the 70,000 mark with 3,390 new positive cases, 64 deaths and 3,328 recoveries reported in Delhi in the last 24 hrs. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 73,780, including 44,765 recovered/discharged cases and 2,429 deaths.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in the country, reported 1,365 fresh cases and 58 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 70,990 and death toll to 4,060, as reported by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies)