Coronavirus deaths in India mount to 32; 1251 confirmed cases

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 1251 on Monday, including 49 foreign national, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 32 deaths have reported.

Amid the global coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The lockdown will run till April 14, and by laid rule, only essential services will be operated till then.

India had also scrapped all international and domestic passenger flights till April 14.

Fresh cases and deaths on Monday were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha.

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Kerala, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to two.

The condition of the man was "extremely critical", a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital said.

The patient was on ventilator support for the past five days and was suffering from high blood pressure. He was also on dialysis, it said.

The first death in the state from COVID-19 was reported from Chullickal in Kochi.

Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur on Monday night. There were 56 active cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan as on Monday night, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, in a statement.

The active surveillance team of the medical department has done a screening of over 3 crore families in the state.

Apart from this, 28,43,362 patients are in passive surveillance and 302 people are currently admitted in isolation in the districts of the state.

A total of 1605 cases have been registered in Odisha in the last six days, for different violations related to the lockdown due to COVID-19.

"In the last 24 hours from March 29 to 30, a total of 224 cases have been registered in Odisha for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19," Odisha Police said in a release.

"Out of these cases, 221 cases have been registered for violation of lockdown, whereas 3 cases have been registered for violation of ‘Home Quarantine’,” it added.

Meanwhile, a woman lost her life in Indore on Monday night, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to four in the state.

The woman was admitted to the MGM Medical College and Hospital on March 29.

The health bulletin released by the hospital on Monday stated that 46 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing out of which 33 returned results as negative.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

(with inputs from agencies)