Contracts with Russia will be executed soon, says Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that his discussion with Russian officials was "positive and productive" while asserting that "ongoing contracts will not just be maintained but will be executed soon" hinting at the S-400 missile defence system which India had procured from Russia in October 2018.

India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems. Last year, the India government had made the first tranche of payment of $800 million to Russia for the missile systems. Moscow was to begin the delivery of the system by the second half of next year.

It is the first official delegation to visit Moscow from India to a foreign country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I pay my tribute to the Russian soldiers who were killed during World War II. Lakhs of Indian soldiers also participated in this war and we also suffered casualties," India's defence minister said as Russia prepares to host a parade in Moscow's Red Square to celebrate victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

India's defence minister emphasised the "special relationship" between India and Russia and forwarded an invite for President Putin to visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year.

India's defence minister had left on Monday for a three-day visit to Russia.

"Visited the Indian Embassy in Moscow today and paid my humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue," Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday.