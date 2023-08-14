Congressman Ro Khanna slams Khalistani extremism; supports India's manufacturing push amid China concerns

The co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India, Congressman Ro Khanna has shed light on various facets of the US-India relationship, articulating the significance of strategic partnerships, and economic collaboration amid China tensions and also slamming Khalistani extremist activities.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal on aggressive actions by China, Congressman Khanna emphasised, "We have security agreements, we need to make sure that in Arunachal Pradesh, China realises they cannot cross the line of control."

He highlighted the importance of joint military exercises between India and the US, aimed at upholding maritime freedom in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, stating, "The Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean have freedom of the seas. These strategic relationships are critical."

On the economic front, Khanna pointed to India's "Make in India" program as a win-win situation. He noted, "So you have a win-win situation where we're building American manufacturing, where India is building India's manufacturing, taking that away from China." Slamming Khalistani extremist action, Congressman Khanna unequivocally stated, "Well, I spoke out very clearly against that violence against the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There is no place for that in the United States of America."

India-origin Congressman Ro Khanna is in India as part of a larger US congressional delegation who have been invited to attend the Independence Day celebration at the historic Red Fort. He began his India visit from Mumbai, later visiting Hyderabad as well. In Delhi, they will visit IIT Delhi, and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Full interview:

WION: My first question to you is an obvious question, you are here in India, what is the key focus during your visit?

Ro Khanna: So we're here to celebrate India's Independence Day. It's really an honour that the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister have invited our delegation to be there at the Red Ford. And it is to strengthen, continue to strengthen the relationship to build on the Prime Minister's visit to the United States in anticipation of President Biden's visit in September, strengthen our economic relationship or cultural relationship or defence relationship.

WION: So these are the key focus areas, but you will also meet the External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister as well. What are the key focus areas when it comes to meeting with them and what are the issues you're going to talk about?

Ro Khanna: Well, one is how do we operationalize some of the agreements we have now with India as a major defence partner. But what we heard in places like Hyderabad and some of the technology leaders we met is that it's still difficult to get some of the deals operationalized. How do we make sure that that's happening? How do we make sure that there is a partnership when President Biden comes, on digital ID and maybe announces standards related to digital health? What are other breakthrough areas of scientific collaboration we can have? Maybe in climate and decarbonisation, And then how do we continue to strengthen our relationship to vibrant democracies upholding the rule of law and respect for minority rights?

WION: So you have Indian origin, Indian heritage. How do you see the Indian diaspora being the key link between the United States and India?

Ro Khanna: Well, it's a big cultural issue. I mean, I got so many texts and emails after I met the great Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai because he is a national icon and a brand that people-to-people relationships, where they watch the Bollywood movies, where they have relatives in India and where people in India have know someone in America is an extraordinary important link between the two nations that will survive any of us politicians.

WION: What do you think of the measures which can be taken when it comes to the US, in terms of strengthening India's manufacturing sector? India has a policy called "Make in India" How do you see or perceive that?

Ro Khanna: Well, we have a policy about making things in America and I think there is a mutual benefit because when you look for example, at the Boeing Tata partnership that we just saw in Hyderabad, there you have India purchasing a large number of airplanes from America, supporting American manufacturing jobs, and at the same time, the Boeing Tata partnership is creating jobs here in Hyderabad in India. So you have a win-win situation where we're building American manufacturing, where India is building India's manufacturing, taking that away from China. And you have a potential for a US-India relationship that is going to create jobs in both countries, as opposed to the structural trade deficits that we had with China.

WION: What's your view on sustainability? And how do you see the Indian US collaborating on climate change, fighting this issue?

Ro Khanna: Well, it's extremely important and I have seen here, the focus India's putting on solar, on wind, on electric, on batteries, on developing a clean economy. India wants to be a leader, decarbonisation is a priority of the Prime Minister, it's a priority of President Biden and this is an area for a lot of collaboration, both scientific and technological, in the operationalization of that plan.

WION: There are some issues as well. One is the visa issue. There are many Indians who would like to go to the US but there are delays. What's your view on the role you can play...

Ro Khanna: Well, we already have made progress as an Indian caucus co-chair. The wait times have been reduced, but they are still too long, about 200 days if you want to go to see your son or daughter, getting married or graduating. We need more capacity at the State Department and the India caucus is working on building that capacity so that we can reduce those wait times and it's very important that every person who visits an American consulate and American embassy is treated with dignity and with respect.

WION: There are concerns also about Khalistani extremism in the US, they have been indulging in violence in the United States against Indian Mission. What's your stance on that?

Ro Khanna: Well, I spoke out very clearly against that violence against the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There is no place for that in the United States of America. And I don't have any sympathy for a separatist movement. You can't have one state succeed from India. We have to treat all people equally, whether they're Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh, but there's no tolerance for separatism.

WION: Moving to the international aspect. China is a concern both for India and the US, How do you see both countries working together to counter a very aggressive China?

Ro Khanna: Well, we have security agreements, we need to make sure that in Arunachal Pradesh, China realizes they cannot cross the line of control. We've got to make sure that India, was just at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, and that they have joint exercises with the United States. That the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean have freedom of the seas. These strategic relationships are critical.

WION: Moving to Russia. Russia has a good relationship with India. India has a good relationship with Russia. Do you think that it's a concern for you? So what's your take on the relationship India has with Russia..

Ro Khanna: Two things, one, there is a move that India now recognizes American military equipment is much better and so I hope that Russia's shortcomings in the Ukraine war will expedite that transition away from Russian legacy military equipment to American military equipment. Second, India has condemned the invasion of Ukraine and hopefully can play a constructive role in bringing about a peace that recognizes the sovereignty of Ukraine.

