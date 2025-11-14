/Congress’ Naveen Yadav secures decisive victory in high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll

It was not all disappointments for Congress on Wednesday, as party candidate Naveen Yadav secured a decisive victory by 24,658 votes in the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election against BRS’ Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. Naveen Yadav strengthened Congress’ position in the Telangana Assembly by securing a total of 98,988 votes, while BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath polled 74,259 votes. Returning Officer, P. Sairam, made the announcement of Naveen Yadav’s victory in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was also handed to him.

Jubilee Hills is one of the eight assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on November 11.

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The election results were declared along with the result of the Bihar Assembly election, in which Congress did not do well and was leading in five seats out of the 61 it contested.

Nitish Kumar is projected to get a fifth term as Chief Minister of Bihar as per the latest trends from the Election Commission, which showed a decisive lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in more than 200 seats out of the 243-seat assembly.

In the Budgam Assembly bypolls, PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi secured a victory against National Conference’s Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi by a margin of 4,478 votes. In the Nagrota Assembly bypoll, BJP’s Devyani Raina defeated National Conference’s Harsh Dev Singh with a difference of 24,647 votes. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is poised to strengthen its position, as its candidate Somesh Chandra Soren maintained a lead against the son of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, Babu Lal Soren. Babu Lal Soren joined BJP with his father, Champai Soren last year.

In Mizoram’s Dampa bypolls, Dr. R. Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front secured a close win by 562 votes against Zoram People’s Movement candidate Vanlalsailova.

Biju Janata Dal seems to be losing its grip in Odisha as it suffered a major defeat in Nuapada Assembly bypolls with its candidate Snehangini Chhuria coming third. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was leading with more than 83,000 votes, while Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Manjhi was in second place.