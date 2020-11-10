Competition Commission of India orders probe against Google over payment app

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe into Google for using its dominant market position to promote Google Pay over other apps.

The CCI said Google, Alphabet Inc has gone against Section 4 of the Act and it should be investigated.

The CCI said: "In view of the foregoing, the Commission directs the Director General ('DG') to cause an investigation to be made into the matter under the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Act. The Commission also directs the DG to complete the investigation and submit the investigation report within a period of 60 days from the date of receipt of this order."

However, Google dismissed the allegation as "misconceived" while asserting that it does not favour the GPay app (Tez) in its search rankings.

The company said: "Google ranks search results in Play based on multiple criteria which do not favour the GPay app (Tez). Further, Google has every commercial incentive to ensure that its search rankings in Play provide users with high quality, relevant apps that are responsive to the user's query."

According to reports, the CCI has reportedly said that Google's Android Operating System (OS) and Play Store has been favouring Google Pay over other competing apps which is against Section 4.