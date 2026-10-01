/Commercial LPG prices hiked from October 1: check revised city-wise rates here

Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders went up from Thursday (Oct 1), raising fuel costs for restaurants, hotels, caterers and other commercial establishments in several cities. Household cooking gas prices were left unchanged. In Delhi, the cylinder now costs Rs 2,810, up Rs 62.50 from Rs 2,747.50 in September. The agency said Mumbai saw a Rs 63 increase to Rs 2,764, while Chennai's price rose Rs 66.50 to Rs 2,983.

State oil marketing companies raised the commercial rate to Rs 2,810 per 19-kg cylinder effective October 1, while the domestic cylinder price stayed the same. The government cut windfall taxes on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports for the fortnight ending October 15, while the levy on petrol exports remained at Rs 0.50 per litre. Separately, ATF has become Rs 16 per litre costlier from the same date.

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In Kerala, the hike ranged is reportedly between Rs 62 and Rs 65. A 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,828 in Kochi, Rs 2,860.50 in Kozhikode and Rs 2,849 in Thiruvananthapuram. Domestic cylinders there continue to sell at Rs 951 in Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 949 in Kochi and Rs 950.50 in Kozhikode.

The revision is the second consecutive increase. Commercial cylinder prices were also raised by Rs 9.50 in September, taking the total increase over the two months to Rs 72. The hike was attributed to international crude oil rates and currency fluctuations. Reports indicate that public sector oil marketing companies are absorbing under-recoveries of roughly Rs 300 per cylinder because of the gap between international procurement costs and domestic retail prices.