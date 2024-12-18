Srinagar, India

The harshest period of cold called ''Chilai Kalan'' is yet to start in the Kashmir Valley but the continuing dip in temperatures has led to severe cold wave conditions across the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The sub-zero temperatures in the valley have led to the freezing of many water bodies.

Drung Waterfall close to Gulmarg has frozen completely and turned into a movie scene from the Film Frozen. Hundreds of tourists are visiting the area to witness the unique scene of the frozen waterfall and the whole place looks no less than a winter wonderland.

''It's very nice here and I come from Rajasthan. And this frozen waterfall is so amazing to look at and we are enjoying the cold. It's very lovely here and Kashmir is so beautiful and only when you visit you realise how beautiful it is. We have only seen these things in film and Kashmir in reality is much more beautiful", said Sharaddha Amita, a tourist.

The Drung has been recording temperature of minus 12 degrees and the intensity of cold has led to the freezing of many water bodies across the Valley. While the locals have been eagerly waiting for the cold wave conditions to subside, the tourists visiting the region are enjoying every bit of it.

Drung Frozen Waterfall has become a major tourist attraction and is being flocked by tourists to witness the natural spectacle. It has turned into a mesmerising sight, particularly capturing the attention of vloggers and content creators. The waterfall has become a must-see destination for tourists this winter.

''This frozen waterfall is so good. I belong to Rajasthan and I travel a lot, I have seen Himachal and many other places which have snow but the experience we have had here is very different, unique and beautiful. People should come here and the frozen waterfall behind me in Drung Valley is so unique and I have seen such a waterfall for the first time. I will tell everyone that they should come and visit Kashmir,"' said Anand, a tourist.

The MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has attributed the weather condition in the region to the La Nina effect, which means cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific. This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns leading to more rains and snow. The MeT department has predicted a prolonged winter, which is going to be very harsh in terms of dropping temperature as well as rain and snow. As we head towards the 'Chillai Kalan, which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the La Nina effect will multiply the impact of cold and precipitation in the Valley.

The Met Department has predicted generally dry weather till December 21. There on chances of snow will increase with the weather again turning dry from December 23, which means a further dip in the temperature.