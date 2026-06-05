Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Cockroach Janta Party June 6 protest: Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing on plea against gathering

Cockroach Janta Party June 6 protest: Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing on plea against gathering

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 14:19 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 14:19 IST
Cockroach Janta Party June 6 protest: Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing on plea against gathering

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka during a press briefing at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Cockroach Janta Party June 6 protest: Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing on plea against gathering

The Delhi High Court on Friday (Jun 5) refused to grant an urgent hearing to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preventive and crowd-control measures ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6. The petition, filed by NGO Save India Foundation, was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The petitioner sought immediate intervention from the court in view of the proposed gathering. However, the bench declined to list the matter on an urgent basis.

The development comes as the satirical political movement, which has rapidly gained attention online, prepares to hold a demonstration on demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national examinations, including NEET-UG and CBSE board exams.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

Trending Topics