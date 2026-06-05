/Cockroach Janta Party June 6 protest: Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing on plea against gathering

The Delhi High Court on Friday (Jun 5) refused to grant an urgent hearing to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preventive and crowd-control measures ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6. The petition, filed by NGO Save India Foundation, was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The petitioner sought immediate intervention from the court in view of the proposed gathering. However, the bench declined to list the matter on an urgent basis.