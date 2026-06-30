BJP President Nitin Nabin on Monday (June 29) lashed out at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's political career and shared his opinions about Gen Zs in the country. Nabin spoke at two separate events in Telangana and highlighted his party's vision for the future of the country and underlined the need for youth to join politics. Nabin addressed BJP's booth presidents in Telangana and interacted with students at the Viksit Bharat Student Conclave at Vignan Bharati Institute of Technology in Ghatkesar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
What Nitin Nabin said about CJP, and Rahul Gandhi?
While speaking about CJP, without naming the party, he said that “virus and cockroach people" are a gang that wants to divide the country and break it into pieces. He claimed these parties were attempting to weaken the nation and urged party workers to remain vigilant. “Parties like virus and cockroach are coming into the country. These are people who want to make the country hollow. There is a need to pay attention to these virus and cockroach people. The gang wants to divide the country," Nabin said.
While addressing the students, the BJP President said that the country's Gen Z are not anti-establishment but want to contribute to its growth. Contrasting Indian GenZs with those in the neighbouring countries, he said that unlike other nations, Indian Gen Zs are working for building the nation. not anti-establishment. India's youth works for building the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that “real” Gen Z are some sportspeople and start-up founders in the audience who were building their own and the country's future. Using the term ‘tukde tukde’, first used by his party for JNU students in 2016, he said that those protesting alongside CJP can't be India's Gen Z as they challenge the country's soul and constitution.
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Commenting on Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he called the latter a “part-time politician.”He also slammed the Congress for “not respecting” former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who belongs from the region. In the same breath, he reminded that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose government Rao was conferred with Bharat Ratna. He also exuded confidence that the BJP will form “double-engine government” in Telangana in next assembly polls and recalled how several BJP leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, fought hard for the formation of the state.