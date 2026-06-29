/‘Make cow Rashtra Mata’: SP leader writes to PM Modi with his blood | Video

A Samajwadi Party leader, Zeeshan Ansari, on Monday (June 29) wrote a letter in his own blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to declare the cow as the country's "Rashtra Mata" (National Mother). Ansari penned the letter outside the District Magistrate's office in Varanasi before submitting it to the authorities for onward transmission to the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the letter, Ansari said he had taken the step despite belonging to the Muslim community to seek clarity from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its position regarding cows. "I come from the Muslim community; that is why I have taken this initiative. BJP leaders keep making different statements regarding the cow. We want the BJP to make its stand clear by declaring the cow as the 'Rashtra Mata'," he said.

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Ansari also said the cow holds deep cultural and emotional significance for many people across the country. "In many households, the first roti is set aside for the cow," he added. A video of Ansari writing the letter in blood has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the symbolic protest.

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This came weeks after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said cows do not require a formal declaration to be recognised as a "national animal" or "Rashtra Mata".