/Cloudbursts and flash floods batter Jammu & Kashmir; army rescues stranded villagers, rivers under close watch

Heavy rainfall and cloudburst-induced flash floods wreaked havoc across parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, damaging houses, isolating villages, and triggering large-scale rescue operations as authorities continued to monitor rising water levels in rivers and streams across the Union Territory.

In the Mayan area, in the Uri sector of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, a cloudburst caused the Ghoretal Nala to change its course, leaving a cluster of houses in Mukampuiran village completely marooned. Floodwaters surrounded the residential area from both sides, while heavy debris blocked access routes, trapping several residents, including elderly villagers.

As water levels gradually receded and the force of the current weakened, troops of the Indian Army launched a swift rescue operation, safely evacuating the stranded residents and escorting them to safer locations in the main village. The timely intervention prevented any loss of life and brought much-needed relief to affected families. Local residents praised the Army for its prompt response and dedication during the emergency.

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Meanwhile, in Udhampur district, flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall struck the Barkuanda area during the early hours of Friday, damaging several houses and inundating low-lying localities. The sudden rise in water levels caused panic as floodwaters entered homes and washed away household belongings.

Authorities evacuated families living in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure. Teams of the Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local administration were deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations. Officials said that while several houses sustained damage, no loss of life has been reported. Damage assessment is currently underway, and residents living near nallahs and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain alert as rainfall continues.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department is also closely monitoring water levels across major rivers and tributaries. The River Jhelum at Sangam, Pampore, Munshi Bagh, Doodhganga, and Sindh Nallah was either decreasing or stable, while water levels at Asham, Wullar Lake, and Vishow Nallah were showing an increasing trend. Despite localised rises, all monitored water bodies remained below their respective flood declaration and danger marks.