/Chinese passport, religious books: What police recovered from US national arrested near Indo-Nepal border

The US national who was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh on Monday (July 13) while he was trying to, has been found carrying a Chinese passport along with several other documents and electronic devices, officials said on Tuesday (July 15). He was caught while trying to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents. The probe agencies are verifying his identity and investigating his claims about how he entered India. The case comes days after five Ukrainians and a US national were held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from across India for their alleged involvement in providing terrorist and combat training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.