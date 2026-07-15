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Chinese passport, religious books: What police recovered from US national arrested near Indo-Nepal border

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:25 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:25 IST
Chinese passport, religious books: What police recovered from US national arrested near Indo-Nepal border

US national arrested near Nepal border Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A US national identified as Jordan Brown was arrested by the SSB near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh while allegedly attempting to enter Nepal without valid documents. Authorities recovered a Chinese passport and electronic devices, and are verifying his identity

The US national who was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh on Monday (July 13) while he was trying to, has been found carrying a Chinese passport along with several other documents and electronic devices, officials said on Tuesday (July 15). He was caught while trying to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents. The probe agencies are verifying his identity and investigating his claims about how he entered India. The case comes days after five Ukrainians and a US national were held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from across India for their alleged involvement in providing terrorist and combat training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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