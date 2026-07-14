/Who is Jordan Brown? American claiming elite US military past held near Nepal border

A 36-year-old American national who claimed to be a former US Navy and Special Forces serviceman has been detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents, according to reports.

The man, identified as Jordan Brown, was apprehended during a routine patrol in the Mainihwa area under the Sonauli police station limits in Maharajganj district on Saturday (July 11), news agency PTI reported.

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According to the SSB, Brown told officials that he was a resident of California and had travelled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border before allegedly trying to enter Nepal. Authorities said he was intercepted for document verification but attempted to flee when questioned. SSB personnel chased him down and took him into custody, PTI reported.

Officials are now verifying Brown's identity and investigating his claims that he previously served in the US Navy and Special Forces. They are also probing how he entered India and whether he had complied with immigration regulations.

Videos circulating on social media showed Brown with a rope tied around one of his legs being escorted by SSB personnel through a crowd of local residents following his detention. The authenticity of the videos has not been independently verified.

The incident has drawn attention because of Brown's claim of having served in elite US military units, although Indian authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of those assertions.

The arrest also comes months after another American national, Matthew VanDyke, was detained near the India-Myanmar border alongside six Ukrainian nationals. VanDyke, who was arrested in March, has been described in various reports as a CIA asset and was previously linked to al-Qaida, although those claims remain the subject of public reporting and have not been officially established by Indian authorities.