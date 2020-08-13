Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times declines to carry Indian embassy's rebuttal on Pak envoy

Chinese government mouth mouthpiece Global Times has declined to carry the Indian embassy in China's rebuttal to Pakistani envoy on Kashmir. Global Times on August 6 carried an interview of Pakistani envoy to China Moin Ul Haque on Kashmir to which the Indian side had sent a rebuttal.

The Indian embassy in China in its rebuttal said, "Ambassador Haque's misrepresentation, while not surprising, cannot conceal the significant progress that J&K has made in the year following" abrogation of article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Highlighting the progress made, the rebuttal by the Indian mission said,"in the last one year since the historic decision on August 5 2019, several positive and affirmative union laws have been extended to J&K" and "evidence of the change sweeping through J&K can be seen in the creation of new education and health infrastructure and opportunities".

It explained,"50 new educational institutions were established in the region" the largest addition in 70 years with "over half a million Kashmiri students" availing "government scholarship schemes"

"For this year alone, around 200 innocent #Kashmiris have been killed, around 50 cases of rape and molestation and nearly 1,000 cases of destruction of houses and property have been reported," said Moin ul Haque, Ambassador of #Pakistan to China. #IOJK https://t.co/yUzZGUHP6r pic.twitter.com/hRkzdloqaF — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 6, 2020 ×

On cross-border terror, the mission rebuttal said, "India's concerted efforts to bring peace, stability and progress to J&K stands in stark contrast to Pakistan's strategy, which is little more than a blatant and rapacious campaign of cross border terrorism aimed at debilitating the region".

3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in first seven months of 2020 has provided "support for terrorist infiltration along Line of Control", the Indian mission said, adding,"perhaps ambassador Haque could consider holding up a mirror to his own "regime" and reflect on Pakistan's own actions in the region before making ludicrous characterizations of the Indian government's actions."

India's statement from Beijing also spoke on POK pointing out how Islamabad's "repeatedly effected administrative and demographic changes in territories that it has occupied illegally and forcibly in J&K and Ladakh" and its "obsession with irredentist pursuits has also been laid bare in its latest exercise in political absurdity on August 4 when it made untenable claims to Indian territories in the state of Gujarat and Union territories of J&K and Ladakh". What is significant is the fact India mentioned about POK through which China's mega infrastructure project passes CPEC from Beijing.

In June, it emerged that China's popular app WeChat had removed statement by PM Narendra Modi on Galwan incident. Ministry of external affair's statement has also been taken down from Weibo, the Chinese counterpart of Twitter.

The developments come even as the Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong has been speaking freely to Indian media which many would say is the positive aspects of a democratic country.

