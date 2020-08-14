China wanted to get unilateral advantage on ground, says Indian envoy to Russia

Indian envoy to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma has said that China wanted to get "unilateral advantage" on the ground and that is why engaged in clashes at the Line of actual LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

Speaking to a Russian TV channel, Envoy Venkatesh Varma said, "We have always wanted good relations with China. Unfortunately, this year, China has attempted to change the status quo on the ground in a manner that gives a unilateral advantage to China. We have said that we are open to dialogue. But, we are also firm in our resolve to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing suffered its most serious blow in decades after the Galwan incident of June 15 in which India lost 20 of its soldiers and China also suffered casualty but never came with a figure.

Envoy explained that while India wants normal relations with China, normalization can happen only once there is "full disengagement and de-escalation on the border, and peace and tranquillity on the border areas have been restored". He also said the disengagement process has "not yet completed, but through dialogue, we hope to resolve these issues."

On the ban on Chinese apps, the envoy said India expects "these companies to follow the rules and regulations of India, especially with regard to digital security and privacy of individual information."

The journalist also asked when can Russians go back to Goa, to which the envoy said, "Main difficulty now is the lack of international flights...But we look forward to welcoming them with double warmth next year in the next tourist season".

Goa has been a popular destination for Russian tourist.