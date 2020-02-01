China Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight carrying 324 Indians from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane, carrying 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The rescue plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am.

The plane had taken off from the Delhi airport at around 1.20 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from Wuhan.

All students to be placed in quarantine at an army base near Delhi. Those found to be showing symptoms of the disease will be immediately shifted to the army base hospital in the capital.

The passengers most of whom are students will be kept in isolation wards for at least 14 days.

They will undergo a daily medical examination. They will be allowed to go home if they show no symptoms after 14 days.

However, they will continue to be under surveillance and their medical records will be forwarded to concerned authorities for follow-up.

The evacuation drive came a day after India reported its first case of coronavirus. A Wuhan university student who returned to Kerala tested for positive the virus.