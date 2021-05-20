Centre's new COVID-19 advisory says virus aerosoles can travel up to 10 metres

Cautioning people to maintain social distancing the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has released an advisory that coronavirus aerosoles can travel up to 10 metres.

Highlighting the importance of well-ventilated places, this advisory reiterates the importance of simple tools and practices that can help reduce the spread of SARS-COV-2 or Coronavirus.

As the pandemic rages in India, we need to once again remember that simple tools and practices can reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to it, well-ventilated places can play a major role in diluting the viral load. Compared to a poorly ventilated house, a well-ventilated house can help decrease the risk of transmission from one person to other. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is also advised.

Highlighting the role of aerosols in the spread of this virus, the advisory mentions that “Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols carry the virus from one person to another” and that when these aerosols can be carried in the air to great distances, even up to 10 meters far.

Just as smells can be diluted or watered down by ventilation, the dangerous concentration of the coronavirus can be reduced by ensuring that outdoor air flows in, a feat which can be achieved simply through good ventilation.

The advisory also highlights the role of asymptomatic individuals in the spread of this virus.

Coronavirus symptoms can take anywhere up to two weeks to appear in an infected person, and even before the symptoms such a person is capable of transmitting the virus to others in their vicinity. So, it is advised that one must always wear a mask, when they are around others, even when they themselves or the others are not showing any symptoms of infection.

While some may take some time in shoeing active symptoms, others may even never show any symptoms but can still transmit the virus.

“Even one infected person showing no symptoms can release enough droplets to create a “viral load” that can infect many others.”

The most effective way to limit the spread of coronavirus continues to be by wearing a mask or better yet double-masking, good ventilation in homes, offices, sanitation, social distancing and isolation.