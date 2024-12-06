New Delhi

A routine check led to the discovery of a bundle of currency notes from a Congress MP's seat, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed on Friday. He said in the House that Parliament security officials recovered the cash from the seat allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Advertisment

Dhankhar has ordered a probe into the matter.

Dhankhar said, "I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana."

"The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Congress MPs broke into protests as Dhankhar made the revelation on the floor of the House. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the person should not be named before an investigation.

"You said that this matter is under investigation. Until it is authenticated, his name should not be mentioned," Kharge said.

Singhvi, meanwhile, denied the charges. "I just carry a Rs 500 note when I go to the Rajya Sabha. I heard about this for the first time. I reached the House at 12.57 pm and the House rose at 1 pm. Then, I sat in the canteen till 1.30 pm and left Parliament."

Advertisment

"It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked, and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations like this," he added.

BJP leaders have called for a proper probe into the matter.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that "there was nothing wrong with pointing out the seat number and the name of the MP".

"What is wrong with that? Carrying a bundle of notes in Parliament is appropriate? There should be a proper investigation," he said.

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda called the discovery of notes "an attack on the dignity of the House" and also called for a probe.