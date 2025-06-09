Cargo ship ablaze off Kerala as Indian Coast Guard and Navy rush to help

A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, caught fire following an explosion off the coast of Beypore in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday (June 9). The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the Defence Spokesperson in Kochi, the Indian Navy has diverted frontline warship INS Surat and plans to carry out maritime surveillance using Dornier aircraft from the INS Garuda Naval Air Base in Kochi. Of the 22 crew on the ablaze cargo ship, 18 of them have abandoned the adrift vessel, it was added.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, they have diverted four vessels to the scene. This includes ICGS Rajdoot, ICGS Arnvesh, ICGS Sachet. Further, a Coast Guard Dornier maritime patrol aircraft is also being deployed.

The vessel is a Singapore-flagged container ship, 270 m long and with a draught of 12.5m, with LPC Colombo. The vessel departed Colombo on June 7 and was likely to reach Mumbai on June 10, said the Indian Navy PRO.

No confirmed injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story.