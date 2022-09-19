Canada: Indian student shot last week succumbs to injuries

Last week the shooting rampage that took place in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ontario killed two people including a police officer, while at least three others were injured. Among those injured was a 28-year-old Indian student who has recently succumbed to the injuries sustained during last Monday’s shooting, said the police department.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said Satwinder Singh, who was injured in the shooting last Monday in Milton, died at the Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. “Singh was an international student from India who was working part-time at MK Auto Repairs at the time of the shooting,” read the statement.

The HRPS went to express their condolences to the family and friends of the victims and the communities impacted by the “horrible tragedy”. The two others who died during the shooting rampage were Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong, 48, and Shakeel Ashraf, 38, a mechanic who owned MK Auto Repairs. The gunman later identified as Sean Petrie was later shot dead by the police.

According to local media reports, Singh’s father was surrounded by friends and family when he gave the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital permission to pull his son off life support on September 17. “The father, who had not seen his son since before the pandemic, had just arrived earlier from Dubai, where he works as a truck driver,” said Sarabjot Kaur, a cousin who grew up with Singh to the Toronto Star newspaper.

Singh’s online GoFundMe page said that the former international student had been declared brain dead and was on life support. He was reportedly described as a “loving son, brother and grandson who will be missed daily.”

Singh had finished his MBA in marketing from India and was a student at Conestoga College who was working part-time at the MK Collision Centre in Milton. As of Sunday afternoon, Singh’s GoFundMe page has raised more than 35,000 dollars which would help his family to return his body to India.

Investigators believe the attack was “unprovoked” and the suspect was on the lookout for an officer, the local media reported. The shooting happened on September 12, following the gunman killing a Toronto police Const. Hong, inside a Tim Hortons, after which he went across the street carjacked another victim and continued to Milton where he shot three more people at the MK Auto Repairs.

(With inputs from agencies)

