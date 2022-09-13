Two people, including police officer, shot dead in Canada

In Canada, two people were killed, including a police officer, and at least three were injured after a shooter opened fire west of Toronto on Monday), an official said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Twitter, "I'm horrified by today's senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer."

Local police issued an alert about an armed suspect who fled a strip mall in Mississauga, Ontario in a stolen vehicle after the shooting around 4:30 pm (local time).

News agency AFP reported that moments later, police in nearby Milton said they had arrested the suspect following another shooting in that town.

Police in Mississauga told AFP two people had been shot, but there are no details.

Meanwhile, Milton police tweeted that "1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital."

