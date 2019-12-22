CAA protests: Bar Council of India passes resolution, appeals for peace and harmony

The Bar Council of India on Sunday held a meeting and passed a resolution saying that the Council "has appealed to the people of the country to maintain peace and harmony," news agency ANI reported.

Council's resolution comes in the wake of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The resolution further stated that, "The damage to public or private properties, the attack on police official/personnel or the defence personnel are very serious issues. Bar expresses its solidarity with our Police and Armed forces".

"The lawyers, the Bar Associations, State Bar Councils, the students' Associations of National Law Universities and all the law colleges should come forward, take active and positive steps to ensure that law and order is maintained throughout the country," the statement read.

"They should try to convince the people and the common-man to enhance the feelings of brotherhood in the society. Anyone involved in the acts of violence should be brought to the notice of Administration," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally át Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and said that the new citizenship law will benefit the "marginalised" and that the country's citizens don't need to worry.

The prime minister urged the citizens not to believe the rumour mongers.

(With inputs from ANI)



