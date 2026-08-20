/Burglars in Gujarat get trapped inside jewellery shop, call police for help

A midnight robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Gujarat's Valsad district was foiled after residents trapped two suspected thieves inside the shop. Later what followed was a little hilarious as the suspected thieves themselves dialled 112 and called the police after realising they had escape route left.

"Sir, we came to commit a theft, but people have pulled down the shutter. Please, save us," said one of the man in a call to the police.

A crowd had gathered outside the jewellery shop and the thieves feared they would be thrashed or be subjected to something worse.

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The two men had broken into BJ Jewellers located in Sanjan village in Umargam sub-division, which is at the cusp of Gujarat with Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman, making it easier for robbers to cross the state and escape the police.

Some locals suspected that the lock of the shop was picked and some men were inside. They immediately pulled down the shutter leaving the the two, Dinesh Sonkar and Vipin Pathak stranded inside. And as the crowd started to grow outside, the burglars feared they would be thrashed if the stepped outside, so they locked the shop from inside and called the police seeking help.

Men were standing outside the shop holding sticks in their hand when the police arrived to rescue them. In fact some were trying to break open the shutter.